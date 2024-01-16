Reverence Coffee East Peoria
Coffee
- Latte (Plain)$5.00+
- Vanilla Latte$5.85+
- Caramel Latte$5.85+
- Honey Latte$5.85+
- Miel Latte$5.85+
- Maple Latte$5.85+
- Brown Sugar Latte$5.85+
- Mocha Latte$5.85+
- Not-A-Machiatto$6.25+
- Seasonal Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.$7.25+
- Kid's "Latte" (8 oz., to-go only)
Steamed milk with a flavor. Can make iced or cold.$2.75
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
- Espresso$3.50
- Americano$3.75+
- Cold Brew$5.00+
- Espresso Tonic
Blackberry Lemon Espresso Tonic with a Lemon Twist.$6.50+
- Cortado (4 oz.)$4.00
- Cappuccino (6 oz.)$4.50
Beverages
- Chai Latte$5.50+
- Matcha Latte$5.80+
- London Fog
Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla$5.50+
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
- Hot Tea (12 oz. only)$3.50
- Matcha Tea$3.00+
- Iced Tea$4.00+
- Kombucha (12 oz. can)$4.00
- Kid's Seasonal Tonic
Blackberry Lemon Syrup w/ Tonic. (Iced)$3.25+
- Kid's Milk (Plain, 8 oz.)$1.75
Kid's Seasonal Tonic
Blackberry Lemon Syrup w/ Tonic. (Iced)
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Iced
Please select up to 1
Sweetness Level
Please select up to 1
Catering
Bring drip coffee to your next event, meeting, or office! Available in our house or funky coffee offerings. Cups available, if needed.
Reverence Coffee Location and Hours
(309) 300-0640
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8AM