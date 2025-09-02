Balearic Beans Blend Coffee Review https://www.coffeereview.com/review/balearic-beans/ Our Balearic beans blend is the most modern and euphoric blend we offer. A blend of washed coffees from Colombia and Ethiopia alongside some wildly innovative fruit-fermented coffees from Colombia. Impeccably sourced and delicately roasted, this is a hands-in-the-air kind of blend. With 30% of this blend now a co-fermented Colombian castillo the results are even sweeter. Look for sweet tea-like qualities with fruity undertones. This coffee can be enjoyed with many different brew methods, but it's when served over ice that it's the very definition of blissful.