Reverence Coffee East Peoria
Coffee
Latte (Plain)$5.50
Vanilla Latte
House made syrup$5.85
Caramel Latte$5.85
Honey Latte$5.85
Miel Latte
Honey & Cinnamon$5.85
Maple Latte$5.85
Brown Sugar Latte$5.85
Mocha Latte$5.85
Not-A-Machiatto
Caramel, Vanilla Latte. For a real treat, try it breve!$6.25
Ubé Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.$7.25
Ubé Amore Latte
Our Ube Latte with added notes of cherry. *Contains almonds$7.25
Kid's "Latte" (8 oz., to-go only)
Steamed milk with a flavor. Can make iced or cold.$2.75
Drip Coffee$3.50
Espresso$3.50
Americano$3.75
Cold Brew
Try our cold brew lemonade! *Go to the lemonade option in the beverages section and add your caffeine$5.00
Cortado (4 oz.)$4.50
Cappuccino (6 oz.)$5.50
Mojito Espresso Tonic
House-made mojito syrup with espresso and tonic.$6.50
Beverages
Chai Latte$5.00
Matcha Latte$5.50
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla$5.50
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Tea (12 oz. only)$3.50
Matcha Tea$3.00
Iced Tea$4.00
Kombucha (12 oz. can)$5.25
Kid's Seasonal Tonic
Seasonal House-Made Syrup w/ Tonic. (Iced)$3.75
Mojito Soda
House-made mojito syrup with soda water. Bubbly and refreshing for the summer!$3.75
Kid's Milk (Plain, 8 oz.)$1.75
Natalie's strawberry lemonade$4.25
Natalie's lemonade$4.25
LMNT Can$4.00
LMNT Packet$2.00
Catering
Retail
Maroon Racerback Tank
100% Polyester, lightweight. Heathered Maroon, Racerback cut. Screen printed logo on right chest and "Respect. Local. Coffee" down the back.$15.50
Black Long Sleeve Tee
100% Cotton, heavy weighted, long sleeve black tee shirts. Screen printed logo on right chest and "Respect. Local. Coffee" down the left arm.$23.00
Black Hooded Sweatshirt$40.00
Men's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Women's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Men's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Women's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Tan Short Sleeve Tee
Mustard Short Sleeve Tee
Olive Short Sleeve Tee
Maroon Short Sleeve Tee
Charcoal Short Sleeve Tee
Sticker
Choose one upon pickup$1.50
Magnet
Choose one upon pickup!$2.00
Keychain$3.75
Beanie
Adult, one-size. Custom Reverence Coffee leather tag.$14.75
Gold Billed Hat
Adjustable, snap back trucker style hat. Off-white mesh, heathered gray front with patch and gold bill.$30.00
Green Hat
Adjustable, snap-back trucker styler hat. Light green mesh, light olive green front and bill with patch.$30.00
(Brown) Overtone
Taste: Milk Chocolate, Citrus Origin / Region: Guatemala & Ethiopia Altitude: 1800m Process: Washed$18.00
(Peach) Homestead - washed Colombia and Ethiopia
Taste: Peach, Dried Fruit, Juicy Origin / Region: Colombia & Ethiopia Altitude: 1500-1800m Process: Washed$19.00
Ethiopia Biru Bekele
Strawberry, jasmine, peach$24.00
Honduras - Lake Yojoa$24.00
El Sal Ignacio Gutierrez$27.00
development lot$29.00
Workers' comp
Origin: Honduras Finca Terrerito Variety: Multiple Process: Parainema, Lempira Notes: Dark Chocolocate, Sweet Red Licorice, Hazelnut$18.00
Miracle
Origin: Brazil Minas Gerais Variety: Peaberry Process: Pulp Natural Notes: Chocolate Milkshake, Nutty, Nice$18.00
Turbo Diesel - Dark Roast
Origin: Brazil Minas Gerais Variety: Peaberry Process: Pulp Natural Notes: Cacao, Caramelized Sugar, Bold$17.00
Freethrow
Origin: 75% Brazil Minas Gerais, 25% Ethiopia Uraga Variety: Peaberry, Heirloom Process: Brazil – Pulp Natural; Ethiopia – Natural Notes: Milk Chocolate, Raspberry, Brown Sugar This would be our “desert island” coffee. Our staple bean is always consistent (like a free-throw should be), but hits like a slam dunk. Currently a blend of a chocolaty Brazil and a bright Ethiopia Natural, this coffee always fills the same role on our menu slot: a chocolaty coffee with some subtle fruitiness that tastes great AND interesting no matter how you brew it, no matter your coffee knowledge. Find this coffee on espresso at our cafe year round.$18.00
Rwanda Nyubumera$25.00
Ethiopia Kochere$23.00
Rwanda Mwito$24.50
Sunburst
Balearic Beans Blend Coffee Review https://www.coffeereview.com/review/balearic-beans/ Our Balearic beans blend is the most modern and euphoric blend we offer. A blend of washed coffees from Colombia and Ethiopia alongside some wildly innovative fruit-fermented coffees from Colombia. Impeccably sourced and delicately roasted, this is a hands-in-the-air kind of blend. With 30% of this blend now a co-fermented Colombian castillo the results are even sweeter. Look for sweet tea-like qualities with fruity undertones. This coffee can be enjoyed with many different brew methods, but it's when served over ice that it's the very definition of blissful.$25.00
Colombia Strawberry Co-Ferment Blend
Edwin Noreña's "sequential processing" is both highly intensive and produces a remarkably exquisite cup profile, characterized by exceptional flavor clarity and an incredibly "clean" finish. This coffee tastes like strawberry jam, and a long candy coated finish.$30.00
The Shadow
Hold and Smokey$20.00
Ethiopia Arbegona washed$25.00
Rwanda Bwenda$22.00
Peru Eli Cilcon$25.00
Uganda Natural$25.00
Colombia Casa Negra$24.50
Jorge Mira Thermal Shock Washed Rosado$25.00