Reverence Coffee East Peoria
Coffee
- Latte (Plain)$5.00
- Vanilla Latte$5.85
- Caramel Latte$5.85
- Honey Latte$5.85
- Miel Latte$5.85
- Maple Latte$5.85
- Brown Sugar Latte$5.85
- Mocha Latte$5.85
- Not-A-Machiatto$6.25
- Seasonal Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.$7.25
- Kid's "Latte" (8 oz., to-go only)
Steamed milk with a flavor. Can make iced or cold.$2.75
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Espresso$3.50
- Americano$3.75
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Espresso Tonic
Blackberry Lemon Espresso Tonic with a Lemon Twist.$6.50
- Cortado (4 oz.)$4.00
- Cappuccino (6 oz.)$4.50
Beverages
Catering
Retail
- Hooded Sweatshirt$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- CrewneckOUT OF STOCK
- Long Sleeve Courdaroy (XL)$30.00
- Black Long Sleeve Tee (small)$23.00
- Black Long Sleeve Tee (medium)$23.00
- Tan Short Sleeve Tee
- Mustard Short Sleeve Tee
- Olive Short Sleeve Tee
- Maroon Short Sleeve Tee
- Charcoal Short Sleeve Tee
- (Brown) Overtone
Taste: Milk Chocolate, Citrus Origin / Region: Guatemala & Ethiopia Altitude: 1800m Process: Washed$18.00
- (Peach) Homestead
Homestead Taste: Peach, Dried Fruit, Juicy Origin / Region: Colombia & Ethiopia Altitude: 1500-1800m Process: Washed$19.00
- (Red) Horizon
Taste: Strawberry, Kiwi, Cherry Origin / Region: Southern, Huye Altitude: 1700m Variety: Red Bourbon Process: Natural Horizon is a washing station located in the hills of southern Rwanda, where a combination of high altitude and good rains yield some of the finest quality coffee in the country. Prior to 2018, Horizon was struggling. The former ownership group failed to maintain equipment and this resulted in it being inoperable for several years. Leo Fidele Ndagijimana purchased the mill and restored the equipment. Using his experience from managing washing stations in western Rwanda, he was able to greatly improve quality standards. He named the wet mill Horizon to guide his vision of processing quality coffee.$19.00
- (Purple) Condor Decaf
Taste: Stone Fruits, Caramel Apple Origin / Region: Fresno, Tolima Altitude: 1450m Variety: Yellow & Red Caturra Process: EA Sugarcane Decaf Condor Decaf is from finca El Vergel located in Fresno, Tolima. This coffee starts out being floated after harvest to ensure only the good cherries make it to the next step .The cherries are then fermented for 24 hours anaerobically, to enhance the body and flavor of the coffee. Lastly, the coffee is mechanically dried at controlled temperature for 5 for 6 days.$21.00
- (Red) Peru- Efrain Salvador
Taste: Strawberry, Raspberry, Citrus Origin / Region: Chirinos, San Ignacio Altitude: 1700m Variety: Caturra Process: Natural Efrain Carhuallocilo Salvador owns 4 hectares of land in the El Corazon village in Chirinos district. Efrain is one of the most innovative producers in all of Peru and his farm and wet mill are run with extreme care and precision. Efrain competed in the very first Cup of Excellence competition in Peru and placed 2nd, and many consider his to the be the best coffee of that competition, even though it didn't win. Prior to and since competing Efrain has won several local and national competitions and is most likely the most decorated producer in Peru. Efrain grows Caturra (yellow and red) and Geisha varieties.$22.00
- (Orange) Roger & Isabel
Taste: Mango, Honey, Papaya Origin / Region: Matagalpa Altitude: 1330m Variety: Caturra, Bourbon, Pache, Javanica, Geisha Process: Natural Meet our first coffee out of Nicaragua. This coffee is a representation of Gold Mountain Coffee Growers. Gold Mountain both owns a farm in Nicaragua (Finca Idealista) and also works to connect other Nicaraguan farmers with roasters. This is an opportunity to work directly with producers who are pushing quality. This particular coffee is a microlot known as Tropical Fruit Symphony. It comes from Roger & Isabel’s farm (Las Mercedes) in Matagalpa. Roger has a degree in agronomy and loves sharing technical knowledge. Their farm has a clean water source that supplies the community with drinking water. One very unique part of Las Mercedes is its PVC tubing with tiny perforations underneath the groves of trees so that runoff from washing coffee is filtered by earth instead of polluting water streams.$29.00
- Workers' comp
Origin: Honduras Finca Terrerito Variety: Multiple Process: Parainema, Lempira Notes: Dark Chocolocate, Sweet Red Licorice, Hazelnut$14.75
- Freethrow
Origin: 75% Brazil Minas Gerais, 25% Ethiopia Uraga Variety: Peaberry, Heirloom Process: Brazil – Pulp Natural; Ethiopia – Natural Notes: Milk Chocolate, Raspberry, Brown Sugar This would be our “desert island” coffee. Our staple bean is always consistent (like a free-throw should be), but hits like a slam dunk. Currently a blend of a chocolaty Brazil and a bright Ethiopia Natural, this coffee always fills the same role on our menu slot: a chocolaty coffee with some subtle fruitiness that tastes great AND interesting no matter how you brew it, no matter your coffee knowledge. Find this coffee on espresso at our cafe year round.$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Colombia Santa Maria
Region: Huila Varietals: Caturra, Castillo Process: Washed Notes: Caramel-centered Chocolate, Citrus, Sugar Cane Our green box coffees typically lean towards the chocolate end of the spectrum while still bringing fun, pleasant acidity to the cup. These beans are from Santa Maria, a town located in the northern part of Huila, the department accounting for 18% of the total coffee production in Colombia. This ones so tasty, offering sweetness and finish that has us puttin’ back cups left and right. To match, we get nice citrusy undertones that really round things out. An excellent all-arounder, we’ll be running this one on drip without a doubt.$17.25
- Honduras Marco Tulio Sabillon
Santa Barbara Variety: Parainema Process: Honey Notes: Blackberry Tart, Crème Brûlée, Earl Grey Our pink box coffees denote cups that we find pleasantly floral and nuanced. Marco Tulio Sabillon and his brother purchased their farm in 2006, with specialty coffee lots shipping out for the first time in 2018. The two handle the vast majority of the work on the farm, while commissioning help during peak harvest times. This micro lot fills the cup with tart, creamy, sugary goodness, giving a nice tea-like finish similar to those we find in many washed Ethiopians. This coffee is honey processed, followed by patio drying. A beautiful option for filter.$23.00
- Balearic
Balearic Beans Blend Coffee Review https://www.coffeereview.com/review/balearic-beans/ Our Balearic beans blend is the most modern and euphoric blend we offer. A blend of washed coffees from Colombia and Ethiopia alongside some wildly innovative fruit-fermented coffees from Colombia. Impeccably sourced and delicately roasted, this is a hands-in-the-air kind of blend. With 30% of this blend now a co-fermented Colombian castillo the results are even sweeter. Look for sweet tea-like qualities with fruity undertones. This coffee can be enjoyed with many different brew methods, but it's when served over ice that it's the very definition of blissful.$25.00
- Colombia Co-Ferment Blend Series- Lychee
Varietal: Pink Bourbon/ Washed Heirloom Ethiopian Region: Armenia, Quindio, Santa Monica Altitude: 1800-2000m About the Cup Similar to the rest of Jairo’s co-fermented coffees, This lychee co-ferment is chuck full of fruity flavors. It tastes of fruits such as lychee, peach, passionfruit, strawberries, and kiwis. It has the sweetness and aroma of cacao nibs and molasses, and possesses a lively and refreshing aftertaste of Sauvignon Blanc wine. About Co-Fermentation Process The coffee cherries are carefully selected when perfectly ripe. Then, they undergo a special fermentation process without air, with both the pulp still on and wine yeast, along with the addition of chopped strawberries. Once this dry fermentation is complete, the coffee cherries are pulped and spread out on raised beds with more strawberries, allowing them to dry until they reach the desired moisture level. We blend the coffee with 50% of a washed Ethiopian to balance out the cup.$25.00
- Ethiopia Guji Shakiso Gigesa Washed
Varietal: Heirloom Blend Region: Danbi Kebele, Shakiso District, Guji Altitude: 1850-2100m About the Cup This washed coffee has a lime blossom fragrance and a sweet, cocoa-like aroma. It features flavors of peach, black tea, white grape, and sugar cane, with a unique aftertaste of grapefruit and fresh hops. The coffee has a complex, delicate acidity reminiscent of lime and green grapes. Its light-medium body and tea-like mouthfeel give it a delicate character.$25.00
- Kenya Gura Othaya AA Washed
arietal: SL-28, SL-34 & Ruiru 11 Region: Othaya CoOp, Gura Altitude: 1950-2100m About the Cup: Gura Othaya AA is a classic Kenyan coffee with a bright, fruity taste. It features juicy citrus, tangy berry, and tart black currant flavor notes. Overall, it tastes like a mix of red fruit punch, oranges, dark berries, and a touch of pineapple. About the Processing: Ripe coffee cherries are fermented underwater for 12-24 hours. Then washed with clean spring water, soaked for another 12-24 hours, and dried on raised beds. This is an AA outturn, indicating that beans measuring 17-19 on the screen size classification are carefully separated.$25.00
- Ethiopia Karamo- Anaerobic Natural
Blueberry, tropical fruits, raw honey Tropical & Explosive. About the Cup: Exploding with tropical fruit and tart raspberries scents, there are hints of strawberry mochi and candied fruit too. The taste is an intense fruit bombing experience: blueberry, banana, pineapple, and coconut. The after taste reminiscent of raw honey or maple syrup. Heavy in body and with a syrupy texture this is an Olympic Ethiopian natural.$30.00
- Diego Bermudez Tropical Fruits
Varietal: Castillo Region: Piendamo, Cauca Altitude: 1960m About the Process: Very ripe coffee cherries are picked because they help transfer flavors from the pulp to the seeds, giving the beans a fruity taste. Cherries are then cleaned, soaked in water with ozone to remove germs. Next, cherries are fermented underwater for 36 hours. After that, they remove the pulp and mucilage, using them to grow specific microorganisms that add desired aromas and flavors. They then ferment the coffee again with these microorganisms for 12 hours. To make sure the flavors stick to the beans, they use a method called Thermal Shock Washing, which opens up the beans' pores and seals in the flavors. This also prevents the flavors from being washed away. Finally, the coffee is dried using special technology that maintains its quality without high heat, allowing it to be stored for a long time without losing any flavor.$30.00
- Colombia Co Ferment Series Star Berry
Varietal: Pink Bourbon Region: Armenia, Quindio Altitude: 1800-2000m About the Cup Sweetly tart, delicately bright. Strawberry, mango, cocoa nib, agave syrup in aroma and cup. Brightly tart with brisk acidity; creamy, viscous mouthfeel. The long, resonant finish is flavor-saturated, balanced and complex. While the co-fermentation with strawberries is not obvious in the cup, there’s an overt berry throughline invocation of summer desserts. About Co-Fermentation Process The coffee cherries are carefully selected when perfectly ripe. Then, they undergo a special fermentation process without air, with both the pulp still on and wine yeast, along with the addition of chopped up lychees. Once this dry fermentation is complete, the coffee cherries are pulped and spread out on raised beds with more lychees, allowing them to dry until they reach the desired moisture level.$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Wilton Benitez Pink Bourbon Thermal Shock
Coffee Review Magazine https://www.coffeereview.com/review/colombia-pink-bourbon-5/ Varietal: Pink Bourbon Region: Cauca, Colombia Altitude: 1680-1800m Harvest: Nov 2022 Processing Selectively harvested ripe cherries are first sterilized with ozonated water and ultraviolet light. The coffee is then depulped and an anaerobic oxygen FREE yeast fermentation takes place in bioreactors for 36 hours. At the end of the fermentation, the coffee seeds are subjected to a thermal shock (first a high temperature to swell the beans and allow the unique flavors and aromas from the initial anaerobic yeast fermentation to penetrate the seeds, then a cold temperature to c$35.00
