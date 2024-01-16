About Us

We're Chris & Kelsey Olson, brand new business owners that had a passion for Third Wave coffee and a motivation to bring such to the Levee District. As a family, we enjoy experiencing local coffee shops (in any area we are in). Being East Peoria locals, ourselves, we felt a void of this in our city. So, the idea arose!





Where did "Reverence" come from? Our mindset here is to RESPECT coffee and show off all the amazing (and sometimes exotic) qualities it can have. Looking for synonyms, we came across "Reverence". With such a strong feel to the word, we were immediately drawn to it and the brand/concept followed.





We strive to create an exceptional coffee experience that transcends the ordinary on a LOCAL scale. Through our dedication to sourcing beans from renowned roasteries, we curate a diverse and exquisite selection of specialty coffees that cater to every palate. Our experienced baristas are able to bring these specifically curated beans to life.





Our warm atmosphere provides a sanctuary where patrons can savor their COFFEE amidst the harmonious interplay of comfort and sophistication. A term "cozy elegance" is a phrase we coined for our design concept. We believe that a cup of coffee should be more than a beverage; it should be an experience that enriches your senses and soothes your soul.





Our goal is to bring locals together, whether that's with your friends, family, coworkers, or clients. We hope to help allow you to slow down and enjoy the company you're with, your beverage of choice, and a beautiful atmosphere.





We look forward to seeing you soon!

-Chris & Kelsey