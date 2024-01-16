Reverence Coffee East Peoria
Rewards & Savings
Coffee
- Latte (Plain)$5.00
- Vanilla Latte
House made syrup$5.85
- Caramel Latte$5.85
- Honey Latte$5.85
- Miel Latte
Honey & Cinnamon$5.85
- Maple Latte$5.85
- Brown Sugar Latte$5.85
- Mocha Latte$5.85
- Not-A-Machiatto
Caramel, Vanilla Latte. For a real treat, try it breve!$6.25
- Pumpkin Pie Latte
The pumpkin pie syrup is made in house using a signature blend of whole spices as well as real pumpkin purée. *Can be served with espresso or chai$7.25
- Hibernaculum Latte
Rosemary, black pepper latte with hints of ginger.$6.75
- Ubé Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.$7.25
- Kid's "Latte" (8 oz., to-go only)
Steamed milk with a flavor. Can make iced or cold.$2.75
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Espresso$3.50
- Americano$3.75
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Espresso Tonic
House made pomegranate hibiscus syrup$6.50
- Cortado (4 oz.)$4.00
- Cappuccino (6 oz.)$4.50
Beverages
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte
The chai you know and love from us, but adding our house made pumpkin pie syrup- using a signature blend of whole spices as well as real pumpkin purée.$5.50
- Matcha Latte$5.50
- London Fog
Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla$0
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea (12 oz. only)$3.50
- Matcha Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Kombucha (12 oz. can)$4.00
- Kid's Seasonal Tonic
Seasonal Syrup w/ Tonic. (Iced)$3.25
- Kid's Milk (Plain, 8 oz.)$1.75
Food
Catering
Retail
- Women's Gray Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Embroidered logo, custom leather tag, lightweight fabric$25.00
- Women's Olive Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Embroidered logo, custom leather tag, lightweight fabric$25.00
- Black Hooded Sweatshirt$40.00
- Black/Green Quarter Zip (Large)$40.00
- Tan Short Sleeve Tee
- Mustard Short Sleeve Tee
- Olive Short Sleeve Tee
- Maroon Short Sleeve Tee
- Charcoal Short Sleeve Tee
- Sticker
Choose one upon pickup$1.50
- Magnet
Choose one upon pickup!$2.00
- Keychain$3.75
- Picnic Blanket$12.75
- Beanie
Adult, one-size. Custom Reverence Coffee leather tag.$14.75
- (Brown) Overtone
Taste: Milk Chocolate, Citrus Origin / Region: Guatemala & Ethiopia Altitude: 1800m Process: Washed$18.00
- (Pink) Colombia Atunkaa (Decaf)
Taste: Citrus, Spice, Chocolate Origin / Region: Cauca, Caldas, Tolima Altitude: 1700-1900m Variety: Various Process: EA Sugarcane Decaf Atunkaa is not only a delicious decaf cup, but one you can feel good about drinking. Our exporting and importing partners shared this offering with us and while its flavor profile had us sold, the traceability behind it is what ultimately sealed the deal. Atunkaa comes from coffee associations and farmers out of Cauca, Caldas, and Tolima. Purchasing this coffee pre-decaffeination allows our exporting and importing partners to see the price per lb paid to farmers.$21.00
- (Orange) Brazil Fazenda Vila Boa
Yeast Fermentation Taste: Plum, Citrus, Chocolate Origin: Carmo De Mata, Minas Gerais Process: Natural$22.00
- 5lb LAguja$105.00
- Ethiopia - Nesru Aba Nura
Taste: Kiwi, peach tea, jasmine Process: Natural$20.00
- Honduras - El Abuelo
Taste: Tropical fruit, berries Process: Honey Roast level: Medium +$20.00
- Colombia - Elkin Guzman
Natural Strawberry candy, Syrupy body$22.00
- Freethrow
Origin: 75% Brazil Minas Gerais, 25% Ethiopia Uraga Variety: Peaberry, Heirloom Process: Brazil – Pulp Natural; Ethiopia – Natural Notes: Milk Chocolate, Raspberry, Brown Sugar This would be our “desert island” coffee. Our staple bean is always consistent (like a free-throw should be), but hits like a slam dunk. Currently a blend of a chocolaty Brazil and a bright Ethiopia Natural, this coffee always fills the same role on our menu slot: a chocolaty coffee with some subtle fruitiness that tastes great AND interesting no matter how you brew it, no matter your coffee knowledge. Find this coffee on espresso at our cafe year round.$15.50
- Book Club (Decaf)
Origin: Colombia Huila Variety: Castillo, Colombia, Caturra Process: Ethyl Acetate Decaf Notes: Brownie, Dark Cherry, Molasses$16.50
- Rwanda Fugi Akanyaru
Region: Ngoma Sector, Nyaruguru District Variety: Red Bourbon Process: Washed Notes: Green Tea, Mango, Agave You can expect our pink boxes to include tangy, refreshing, and floral coffees. This Rwandan stunner is a washed Red Bourbon variety, farmed with love at Fugi Coffee Estate. This organization prides itself on its 'skin drying' process. The beans dry in shaded areas before moving to parabolic structures that protect them from rain and direct sunlight. The total drying time for this box of beans was 25-30 days. This intentional and slow drying approach is sure to leave you with a cup of excellent coffee, flavorful and fresh all the way to the finish.$21.50
- Tanlines
Origin: 60% Colombia Isnos, 40% Kenya Nyeri Estate Variety: Caturra, SL34, SL28, Riuru 11 Process: Colombia – Natural; Kenya – Washed Notes: Green Apple, Razzleberry, Paid Time Off Every season we release a special coffee that matches the mood of the time of the year. Tanlines is hitting our shelves with a splash. Delicious hot or iced, this bean compliments every pool day and summer night bonfire. The production of this blend was a labor of love resulting in a fruity and refreshing cup.$22.50
- Kenya Nyeri
Origin: Nyeri, Mount Kenya Variety: SL34, SL28, Riuru 11 Process: Washed Notes: Golden Raisin, Raspberry, Apricot$23.00
- Costa Rica Tirra
Region: Tarrazú Varietals: Caturra, Catuai Process: Natural Notes: Blackberry, Sweet Apricot, Zesty Starfruit$25.00
- Colombia Cinnamon Co-Ferment Blend
About the Cup: Edwin Noreña's "sequential processing" is both highly intensive and produces a remarkably exquisite cup profile, characterized by exceptional flavor clarity and an incredibly "clean" finish. This coffee offers a woody, cinnamon-spiced fragrance with delicate vanilla and cinnamon water notes. It has medium citrus acidity, a light body, a spicy mouthfeel, and a lingering lemon peel aftertaste.$28.00
- Ethiopia Guji Natural$25.00
- Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Washed$25.00
- The Prince
Hold and Smokey$17.00
- Wilton Benitez Natural Decaf
Strawberry, fruit n cream, Cotton Candy$22.00
- Wilton Benitez GESHA Thermal Shock$30.00
- Cardamom Co-ferment$30.00
- Daily Grind$24.00
- Brazil Caixa da Fruta - natural
natural, 900-1100 m Variety: mixed varieties Cup profile: dark cherries, orange notes, hazelnut and chocolate Intensely creamy, sweet, full-bodied and low in acidity - this espresso from Brazil has what it takes to be a permanent guest in your cup, it simply suits every occasion and preparation method. Dark cherry and orange notes, hazelnut and chocolate complement each other to create an incredibly round, balanced cup whose creaminess is second to none. Due to a medium/medium dark roast, this coffee has less acidity and is therefore perfect for espresso lovers who like it a bit more classic and less fruity.$24.00
- Kenya Kiringa PB
Washed. blackcurrant, grapefruit, rhubarb, hibiscus, juicy$24.00
- Colombia Gesha Hermel Alvarez - washed
washed, 1900m Variety: Gesha Cup profile: floral, nectarine, raspberry, wild strawberry, jasmine, marzipan, vibrant, silky body Hermel Alvarez is (still!) an insider tip from Anserma in the district of Caldas. He grows different varieties on the 15 hectares of his farm, 15% of which are Gesha. After we already had a Natural from Hermel Alvarez in our program last year, this time we are looking forward to a washed Gesha. The cherries are cleaned and sorted, then immediately de-pulped (skin removed) and fermented anaerobically for 30 hours. They are then washed and transferred to a mechanical drying system (parabolic drying system). There they are dried until they have reached an optimum residual moisture content of 10-11%.$28.00
- Rwanda Taba ORGANIC - Natural
cane sugar, malty, lychee, prune, cranberry, hints of vanilla, malic acidity, medium body$28.00
- Costa Rica Aquiares Flower Culture - Anaerobic Flower Culture
anaerobic flower culture, 1200-1400 m Variety: F1 Centroamericano Cup profile: floral, yellow stone fruits, pineapple, caramel, honey, citric acidity, silky body The floral notes of this coffee are no coincidence, as it undergoes a very special processing: anaerobic flower culture processing. We are delighted to present this special coffee to you exclusively!$34.00
- Colombia Gesha White Honey$34.00
- El Salvador Black Honey$30.00
- Uganda Miwu$25.00
- El Salvador pacamara$30.00
- Guatemala La labor washed$24.00
Ubé Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.