Taste: Citrus, Spice, Chocolate Origin / Region: Cauca, Caldas, Tolima Altitude: 1700-1900m Variety: Various Process: EA Sugarcane Decaf Atunkaa is not only a delicious decaf cup, but one you can feel good about drinking. Our exporting and importing partners shared this offering with us and while its flavor profile had us sold, the traceability behind it is what ultimately sealed the deal. Atunkaa comes from coffee associations and farmers out of Cauca, Caldas, and Tolima. Purchasing this coffee pre-decaffeination allows our exporting and importing partners to see the price per lb paid to farmers.