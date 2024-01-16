Colombia Gesha Hermel Alvarez - washed

washed, 1900m Variety: Gesha Cup profile: floral, nectarine, raspberry, wild strawberry, jasmine, marzipan, vibrant, silky body Hermel Alvarez is (still!) an insider tip from Anserma in the district of Caldas. He grows different varieties on the 15 hectares of his farm, 15% of which are Gesha. After we already had a Natural from Hermel Alvarez in our program last year, this time we are looking forward to a washed Gesha. The cherries are cleaned and sorted, then immediately de-pulped (skin removed) and fermented anaerobically for 30 hours. They are then washed and transferred to a mechanical drying system (parabolic drying system). There they are dried until they have reached an optimum residual moisture content of 10-11%.