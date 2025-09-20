Reverence Coffee East Peoria
Latte (Plain)$5.50
Vanilla Latte
House made syrup$5.85
Caramel Latte$5.85
Honey Latte$5.85
Miel Latte
Honey & Cinnamon$5.85
Maple Latte$5.85
Brown Sugar Latte$5.85
Mocha Latte$5.85
Not-A-Machiatto
Caramel, Vanilla Latte. For a real treat, try it breve!$6.25
Ube Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.$7.25
Ube Amore Latte
Our Ube Latte with added notes of cherry. *Contains almonds$7.25
Kid's "Latte" (8 oz., to-go only)
Steamed milk with a flavor. Can make iced or cold.$2.75
Ginger Apple Snap Latte
House-made ginger, apple syrup in a cozy latte. Add caramel for a nostalgic fall feel!$7.25
Pumpkin Pie Latte
The pumpkin pie syrup is made in house using a signature blend of whole spices as well as real pumpkin purée. *Can be served with espresso or chai$7.25
Hibernaculum Latte
Our house made rosemary, black pepper latte with hints of ginger.$6.75
Drip Coffee$3.50
Espresso$3.50
Americano$3.75
Cold Brew
Try our cold brew lemonade! *Go to the lemonade option in the beverages section and add your caffeine$5.00
Cortado (4 oz.)$4.50
Cappuccino (6 oz.)$5.50
Cherry Vanilla Espresso Tonic
House made cherry vanilla syrup with espresso and tonic.$6.50
Mojito Espresso Tonic
House-made mojito syrup with espresso and tonic.$6.50
Beverages
Chai Latte$5.00
Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte
The chai you know and love from us, but adding our house made pumpkin pie syrup- using a signature blend of whole spices as well as real pumpkin purée.$5.50
Matcha Latte$5.50
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla$5.50
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Tea (12 oz. only)$3.50
Matcha Tea$3.00
Iced Tea$4.00
Kombucha (12 oz. can)$5.25
Kid's Seasonal Tonic
Seasonal House-Made Syrup w/ Tonic. (Iced)$3.75
Mojito Soda
House-made mojito syrup with soda water. Bubbly and refreshing for the summer!$3.75
Kid's Milk (Plain, 8 oz.)$1.75
LMNT Can$4.00
LMNT Packet$2.00
Catering
Retail
Black Long Sleeve Tee
100% Cotton, heavy weighted, long sleeve black tee shirts. Screen printed logo on right chest and "Respect. Local. Coffee" down the left arm.$23.00
Black Hooded Sweatshirt$40.00
Men's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Women's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Men's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Women's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Tan Short Sleeve Tee
Mustard Short Sleeve Tee
Olive Short Sleeve Tee
Maroon Short Sleeve Tee
Charcoal Short Sleeve Tee
Sticker
Choose one upon pickup$1.50
Magnet
Choose one upon pickup!$2.00
Keychain$3.75
Beanie
Adult, one-size. Custom Reverence Coffee leather tag.$14.75
Gold Billed Hat
Adjustable, snap back trucker style hat. Off-white mesh, heathered gray front with patch and gold bill.$30.00
Green Hat
Adjustable, snap-back trucker styler hat. Light green mesh, light olive green front and bill with patch.$30.00
(Brown) Overtone
Taste: Milk Chocolate, Citrus Origin / Region: Guatemala & Ethiopia Altitude: 1800m Process: Washed$18.00
Ethiopia Biru Bekele
Strawberry, jasmine, peach$24.00
Honduras - Lake Yojoa$24.00
El Vergel Decaf Colombia$22.00
El Sal Ignacio Gutierrez$27.00
El Sal Carlos Escobar$24.00
Honduras Sandra Trochez
5lb Overtone$95.00
Workers' comp
Origin: Honduras Finca Terrerito Variety: Multiple Process: Parainema, Lempira Notes: Dark Chocolocate, Sweet Red Licorice, Hazelnut$18.00
Freethrow
Origin: 75% Brazil Minas Gerais, 25% Ethiopia Uraga Variety: Peaberry, Heirloom Process: Brazil – Pulp Natural; Ethiopia – Natural Notes: Milk Chocolate, Raspberry, Brown Sugar This would be our “desert island” coffee. Our staple bean is always consistent (like a free-throw should be), but hits like a slam dunk. Currently a blend of a chocolaty Brazil and a bright Ethiopia Natural, this coffee always fills the same role on our menu slot: a chocolaty coffee with some subtle fruitiness that tastes great AND interesting no matter how you brew it, no matter your coffee knowledge. Find this coffee on espresso at our cafe year round.$18.00
Guatemala Finca Las Moritas
Region: San Antonio La Paz, El Progreso Varietals: Bourbon, Castillo, Pacamara, Pache Process: Washed Notes: Honeydew, Nougat, Toffee$20.50
Colombia Sabastian Ramirez$32.00
Andres Martinez Geisha$39.00
Rwanda Nyubumera$25.00
Ethiopia Kochere$23.00
Hayride$22.00
Sunburst
Balearic Beans Blend Coffee Review https://www.coffeereview.com/review/balearic-beans/ Our Balearic beans blend is the most modern and euphoric blend we offer. A blend of washed coffees from Colombia and Ethiopia alongside some wildly innovative fruit-fermented coffees from Colombia. Impeccably sourced and delicately roasted, this is a hands-in-the-air kind of blend. With 30% of this blend now a co-fermented Colombian castillo the results are even sweeter. Look for sweet tea-like qualities with fruity undertones. This coffee can be enjoyed with many different brew methods, but it's when served over ice that it's the very definition of blissful.$25.00
Ethiopia Arbegona washed$25.00
Kenya Karani AA$25.00
Rwanda Bwenda$22.00
Colombia Casa Negra$24.50
Colombia white honey$26.00
Ecuador La Papaya Reserve$25.00
Colombia Chili Bourbon$26.00
Ethiopia Bochesa Organic$22.00
Jorge Mira Thermal Shock Washed Rosado$25.00
Danche Chelbesa - Ethiopia Natural$22.00
Edimer Ortega - Colombia Washed$25.00
Habtamu Fikadu - Ethiopia Washed$22.00
Juan Pena - Ecuador Washed$25.00
Percy Pintado - Peru Washed$30.00
Online Food (available online until noon)
Food
Avocado Toast
Avocados on toasted sourdough, topped with: extra virgin olive oil, black sesame seeds, chili flakes, lemon zest, salt and pepper.$10.00
Yogurt Bowl
Your choice of plain or vanilla yogurt, topped with assorted berries and bananas, finished with a honey drizzle.$8.00
PB & J
House made triple berry jelly & peanut butter on Ardor's brioche.$4.50
Triple Berry Jelly Toast
House made triple berry jelly on Ardor's brioche.$4.50
Honey Stick (stand alone)
Local Honey!!!$1.00
