Diego Bermudez Tropical Fruits

Varietal: Castillo Region: Piendamo, Cauca Altitude: 1960m About the Process: Very ripe coffee cherries are picked because they help transfer flavors from the pulp to the seeds, giving the beans a fruity taste. Cherries are then cleaned, soaked in water with ozone to remove germs. Next, cherries are fermented underwater for 36 hours. After that, they remove the pulp and mucilage, using them to grow specific microorganisms that add desired aromas and flavors. They then ferment the coffee again with these microorganisms for 12 hours. To make sure the flavors stick to the beans, they use a method called Thermal Shock Washing, which opens up the beans' pores and seals in the flavors. This also prevents the flavors from being washed away. Finally, the coffee is dried using special technology that maintains its quality without high heat, allowing it to be stored for a long time without losing any flavor.