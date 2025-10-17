Reverence Coffee East Peoria
Coffee
Latte (Plain)$5.50
Vanilla Latte
House made syrup$5.85
Caramel Latte$5.85
Honey Latte$5.85
Miel Latte
Honey & Cinnamon$5.85
Maple Latte$5.85
Brown Sugar Latte$5.85
Mocha Latte$5.85
Not-A-Machiatto
Caramel, Vanilla Latte. For a real treat, try it breve!$6.25
Ube Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.$7.25
Ube Amore Latte
Our Ube Latte with added notes of cherry. *Contains almonds$7.25
Kid's "Latte" (8 oz., to-go only)
Steamed milk with a flavor. Can make iced or cold.$2.75
Ginger Apple Snap Latte
House-made ginger, apple syrup in a cozy latte. Add caramel for a nostalgic fall feel!$7.25
Pumpkin Pie Latte
The pumpkin pie syrup is made in house using a signature blend of whole spices as well as real pumpkin purée. *Can be served with espresso or chai$7.25
Hibernaculum Latte
Our house made rosemary, black pepper latte with hints of ginger.$6.75
Drip Coffee$3.50
Espresso$3.50
Americano$3.75
Cold Brew
Try our cold brew lemonade! *Go to the lemonade option in the beverages section and add your caffeine$5.00
Cortado (4 oz.)$4.50
Cappuccino (6 oz.)$5.50
Cherry Vanilla Espresso Tonic
House made cherry vanilla syrup with espresso and tonic.$6.50
Mojito Espresso Tonic
House-made mojito syrup with espresso and tonic.$6.50
Beverages
Chai Latte$5.00
Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte
The chai you know and love from us, but adding our house made pumpkin pie syrup- using a signature blend of whole spices as well as real pumpkin purée.$5.50
Matcha Latte$5.50
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla$5.50
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Tea (12 oz. only)$3.50
Matcha Tea$3.00
Iced Tea$4.00
Kombucha (12 oz. can)$5.25
Kid's Seasonal Tonic
Seasonal House-Made Syrup w/ Tonic. (Iced)$3.75
Mojito Soda
House-made mojito syrup with soda water. Bubbly and refreshing for the summer!$3.75
Kid's Milk (Plain, 8 oz.)$1.75
Natalie's strawberry lemonade$4.25
Natalie's lemonade$4.25
LMNT Can$4.00
LMNT Packet$2.00
Catering
Retail
Black Long Sleeve Tee
100% Cotton, heavy weighted, long sleeve black tee shirts. Screen printed logo on right chest and "Respect. Local. Coffee" down the left arm.$23.00
Black Hooded Sweatshirt$44.00
Men's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Women's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Men's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Women's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Tan Short Sleeve Tee
Mustard Short Sleeve Tee
Olive Short Sleeve Tee
Maroon Short Sleeve Tee
Charcoal Short Sleeve Tee
Sticker
Choose one upon pickup$1.50
Magnet
Choose one upon pickup!$2.00
Keychain$3.75
Beanie
Adult, one-size. Custom Reverence Coffee leather tag.$14.75
Gold Billed Hat
Adjustable, snap back trucker style hat. Off-white mesh, heathered gray front with patch and gold bill.$30.00
Green Hat
Adjustable, snap-back trucker styler hat. Light green mesh, light olive green front and bill with patch.$30.00
(Brown) Overtone
Taste: Milk Chocolate, Citrus Origin / Region: Guatemala & Ethiopia Altitude: 1800m Process: Washed$18.00
(Peach) Homestead - washed Colombia and Ethiopia
Taste: Peach, Dried Fruit, Juicy Origin / Region: Colombia & Ethiopia Altitude: 1500-1800m Process: Washed$19.00
El Vergel Decaf Colombia$22.00
El Sal Ignacio Gutierrez$27.00
development lot$29.00
El Sal Carlos Escobar$24.00
Honduras Sandra Trochez
5lb Overtone$95.00
Baklava Nicaragua
Workers' comp
Origin: Honduras Finca Terrerito Variety: Multiple Process: Parainema, Lempira Notes: Dark Chocolocate, Sweet Red Licorice, Hazelnut$18.00
Turbo Diesel - Dark Roast
Origin: Brazil Minas Gerais Variety: Peaberry Process: Pulp Natural Notes: Cacao, Caramelized Sugar, Bold$17.00
Guatemala Finca Las Moritas
Region: San Antonio La Paz, El Progreso Varietals: Bourbon, Castillo, Pacamara, Pache Process: Washed Notes: Honeydew, Nougat, Toffee$20.50
Colombia Sabastian Ramirez$32.00
Andres Martinez Geisha$39.00
Rwanda Nyubumera$25.00
Ethiopia Kochere$23.00
Ethiopia Hatesa$22.00
Hayride$22.00
Ethiopia Gerse$22.00
Colombia Strawberry Co-Ferment Blend
Edwin Noreña's "sequential processing" is both highly intensive and produces a remarkably exquisite cup profile, characterized by exceptional flavor clarity and an incredibly "clean" finish. This coffee tastes like strawberry jam, and a long candy coated finish.$30.00
Decaf$20.00
jose jijon typica$30.00
inmaculada$30.00
Kenya Karani AA$25.00
Rwanda Bwenda$22.00
Colombia white honey$26.00
Ecuador La Papaya Reserve$25.00
Colombia Chili Bourbon$26.00
Ethiopia Bochesa Organic$22.00
Jorge Mira Thermal Shock Washed Rosado$25.00
Danche Chelbesa - Ethiopia Natural$22.00
Juan Pena - Ecuador Washed$25.00
Percy Pintado - Peru Washed$30.00