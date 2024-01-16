Reverence Coffee East Peoria
Coffee
- Latte (Plain)$5.00
- Vanilla Latte$5.85
- Caramel Latte$5.85
- Honey Latte$5.85
- Miel Latte$5.85
- Maple Latte$5.85
- Brown Sugar Latte$5.85
- Mocha Latte$5.85
- Not-A-Machiatto$6.25
- Seasonal Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.$7.25
- Kid's "Latte" (8 oz., to-go only)
Steamed milk with a flavor. Can make iced or cold.$2.75
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Espresso$3.50
- Americano$3.75
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Espresso Tonic
Blackberry Lemon Espresso Tonic with a Lemon Twist.$6.50
- Cortado (4 oz.)$4.00
- Cappuccino (6 oz.)$4.50
Beverages
Catering
Retail
- Black Long Sleeve Tee (small)$23.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tan Short Sleeve Tee
- Mustard Short Sleeve Tee
- Olive Short Sleeve Tee
- Maroon Short Sleeve Tee
- Charcoal Short Sleeve Tee
- (Brown) Overtone
Taste: Milk Chocolate, Citrus Origin / Region: Guatemala & Ethiopia Altitude: 1800m Process: Washed$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- (Blue) Honduras LA Aguja$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- (Purple) Flor Dorado Honduras
Taste: Stone Fruits, Coconut Origin / Region: El Dorado & Las Flores, Santa Barbara Altitude: 1550-1600m Variety: SL28 Process: Washed Flor Dorado is our first of three coffees to introduce from excellent producers out of Honduras. This first offering is made up of solely SL28 variety. SL28 is a Kenyan variety that was planted in Honduras in 2016 as an experiment. After a very positive result, our friends at San Vicente now have several farms producing this varietal. Flor Dorado is produced by Pedro Sagastume and Noe Contreras out of El Dorado and Las Flores. This is an exceptionally clean coffee yielding a stone fruity cup.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- (Red) Peru- Efrain Salvador
Taste: Strawberry, Raspberry, Citrus Origin / Region: Chirinos, San Ignacio Altitude: 1700m Variety: Caturra Process: Natural Efrain Carhuallocilo Salvador owns 4 hectares of land in the El Corazon village in Chirinos district. Efrain is one of the most innovative producers in all of Peru and his farm and wet mill are run with extreme care and precision. Efrain competed in the very first Cup of Excellence competition in Peru and placed 2nd, and many consider his to the be the best coffee of that competition, even though it didn't win. Prior to and since competing Efrain has won several local and national competitions and is most likely the most decorated producer in Peru. Efrain grows Caturra (yellow and red) and Geisha varieties.$22.00
- Homestead - washed Colombia and Ethiopia$19.00
- Workers' comp
Origin: Honduras Finca Terrerito Variety: Multiple Process: Parainema, Lempira Notes: Dark Chocolocate, Sweet Red Licorice, Hazelnut$14.75OUT OF STOCK
- Freethrow
Origin: 75% Brazil Minas Gerais, 25% Ethiopia Uraga Variety: Peaberry, Heirloom Process: Brazil – Pulp Natural; Ethiopia – Natural Notes: Milk Chocolate, Raspberry, Brown Sugar This would be our “desert island” coffee. Our staple bean is always consistent (like a free-throw should be), but hits like a slam dunk. Currently a blend of a chocolaty Brazil and a bright Ethiopia Natural, this coffee always fills the same role on our menu slot: a chocolaty coffee with some subtle fruitiness that tastes great AND interesting no matter how you brew it, no matter your coffee knowledge. Find this coffee on espresso at our cafe year round.$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Guatemala Finca Las Moritas$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Colombia Santa Maria
Region: Huila Varietals: Caturra, Castillo Process: Washed Notes: Caramel-centered Chocolate, Citrus, Sugar Cane Our green box coffees typically lean towards the chocolate end of the spectrum while still bringing fun, pleasant acidity to the cup. These beans are from Santa Maria, a town located in the northern part of Huila, the department accounting for 18% of the total coffee production in Colombia. This ones so tasty, offering sweetness and finish that has us puttin’ back cups left and right. To match, we get nice citrusy undertones that really round things out. An excellent all-arounder, we’ll be running this one on drip without a doubt.$17.25OUT OF STOCK
- Tanlines
Origin: 60% Colombia Isnos, 40% Kenya Nyeri Estate Variety: Caturra, SL34, SL28, Riuru 11 Process: Colombia – Natural; Kenya – Washed Notes: Green Apple, Razzleberry, Paid Time Off Every season we release a special coffee that matches the mood of the time of the year. Tanlines is hitting our shelves with a splash. Delicious hot or iced, this bean compliments every pool day and summer night bonfire. The production of this blend was a labor of love resulting in a fruity and refreshing cup.$22.50
- Honduras Marco Tulio Sabillon
Santa Barbara Variety: Parainema Process: Honey Notes: Blackberry Tart, Crème Brûlée, Earl Grey Our pink box coffees denote cups that we find pleasantly floral and nuanced. Marco Tulio Sabillon and his brother purchased their farm in 2006, with specialty coffee lots shipping out for the first time in 2018. The two handle the vast majority of the work on the farm, while commissioning help during peak harvest times. This micro lot fills the cup with tart, creamy, sugary goodness, giving a nice tea-like finish similar to those we find in many washed Ethiopians. This coffee is honey processed, followed by patio drying. A beautiful option for filter.$23.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rwanda Low 02
Rwanda Abishyizehamwe Low O2 $26.75 Region: Remera Sector, Gatsibo District Variety: Red Bourbon Process: Low O2 Natural Notes: Fruit Punch, Kiwi, Hibiscus Tea This stunner is from Humere, the largest station in the Baho family, which sources cherries from 1500 farmers, producing 1300 bags of green coffee annually. Through investment in infrastructure and farmer education, focusing on sustainable practices and biodiversity, owner Emmanuel Rusatira has enhanced quality. This lot underwent a 72-hour low oxygen fermentation after being packed into sealed plastic tanks and placed under shade, promoting high intensity and complexity of fruity flavors and sweetness. Yum.$26.75OUT OF STOCK
- Classico
Classico Blend Classico is a developed traditional American style roast, a flavor profile intentionally crafted for those that like their coffee with milk, cream or plant based mylks. With a longer/deeper roast development we are able to caramelize the sugar-dense coffees that make up the blend for a richer and more decadent flavor profile. Employing a washed Central or South American coffee along with a naturally processed Ethiopian look for dark chocolate and undertones of winey berries. This coffee can be enjoyed with many different brew methods.$18.00
- mod(e)caf (half-caff)
mod(e)caf is a half-caff blend. For those of you sensitive to caffeine or looking to drink coffee late this coffee is for you. A blend of a caffeinated pulped natural Brazil and an exceptionally processed and decaffeinated Colombian coffee from wonder producer Jario Arcillia. This Colombian Castillo is frighteningly good, think tropical fruit punch and colombian sugar (panela), this is not your grandma's decaf. This coffee was carefully hand-picked in order to select only the ripest cherries and then hand sorted to remove any defects. The coffee is sundried on raised beds in temperature-controlled conditions until the ideal moisture content is achieved. This decaffeination process is unique. The caffeine is extracted from the bean using sugar cane and water which enhances sweetness while maintaining coffee attributes. And with only 20% of the blend caffeinated you can sleep easy in the knowledge that this coffee will not get the blood pumping through your veins.$19.00
- Secret Affair$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Balearic
Balearic Beans Blend Coffee Review https://www.coffeereview.com/review/balearic-beans/ Our Balearic beans blend is the most modern and euphoric blend we offer. A blend of washed coffees from Colombia and Ethiopia alongside some wildly innovative fruit-fermented coffees from Colombia. Impeccably sourced and delicately roasted, this is a hands-in-the-air kind of blend. With 30% of this blend now a co-fermented Colombian castillo the results are even sweeter. Look for sweet tea-like qualities with fruity undertones. This coffee can be enjoyed with many different brew methods, but it's when served over ice that it's the very definition of blissful.$25.00
- Colombia Co-Ferment Blend Series- Lychee
Varietal: Pink Bourbon/ Washed Heirloom Ethiopian Region: Armenia, Quindio, Santa Monica Altitude: 1800-2000m About the Cup Similar to the rest of Jairo’s co-fermented coffees, This lychee co-ferment is chuck full of fruity flavors. It tastes of fruits such as lychee, peach, passionfruit, strawberries, and kiwis. It has the sweetness and aroma of cacao nibs and molasses, and possesses a lively and refreshing aftertaste of Sauvignon Blanc wine. About Co-Fermentation Process The coffee cherries are carefully selected when perfectly ripe. Then, they undergo a special fermentation process without air, with both the pulp still on and wine yeast, along with the addition of chopped strawberries. Once this dry fermentation is complete, the coffee cherries are pulped and spread out on raised beds with more strawberries, allowing them to dry until they reach the desired moisture level. We blend the coffee with 50% of a washed Ethiopian to balance out the cup.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Colombia grape co ferment$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Colombia Hulia Finca El Mirador Castillo Natural
Varietal: Caturra & Colombia Region: Picuma, Suaza, Colombia Altitude: 1450-1600m About the Cup We experience a profound and lingering sweetness that captivates the palate. The structure is excellent, providing a well-balanced and harmonious framework of flavors. Notes of ripe cherries emerge prominently, adding a delightful fruity dimension. The acidity is perfectly balanced, enhancing the overall taste without overwhelming it. This coffee's clean profile and the unique processing method ensure that the fruity characteristics shine through beautifully, resulting in a cup that is both refreshing and satisfying.$25.00
- Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Washed$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blend Eins
Natural & Washed Yellow Stone Fruit, Nouget, Hazelnut, Brown sugar, Marzipan Our signature blend of three Arabicas from Brazil, Guatemala and Peru combines everything we appreciate in a daily espresso. Sweetness, body, acidity, balance. This coffee is ideal for daily enjoyment, nestles elegantly on the palate and is excellent as an espresso or also for milk drinks.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brazil Caixa da Fruta - natural
natural, 900-1100 m Variety: mixed varieties Cup profile: dark cherries, orange notes, hazelnut and chocolate Intensely creamy, sweet, full-bodied and low in acidity - this espresso from Brazil has what it takes to be a permanent guest in your cup, it simply suits every occasion and preparation method. Dark cherry and orange notes, hazelnut and chocolate complement each other to create an incredibly round, balanced cup whose creaminess is second to none. Due to a medium/medium dark roast, this coffee has less acidity and is therefore perfect for espresso lovers who like it a bit more classic and less fruity.$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Organic Single Origin Decaf
This variety mix from Mexico has its caffeine removed, but not its flavor! A batch of green coffee beans is soaked in water to dissolve water-soluble components such as caffeine and aromas. Only the caffeine is now filtered out of this enriched water. What remains is a water full of aromas. A new green batch is now placed in this water, which is now enriched exclusively with the caffeine from the new beans. Et voilá - an organic decaf with all its natural flavors.$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Colombia Inza Regional - fully washed
fully washed, 2000m Varietät: Regional Varieties Cup Score: 85,5 Taste Profile: black currant, blood orange, apple, cantaloupe$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Colombia Gesha Hermel Alvarez - washed
washed, 1900m Variety: Gesha Cup profile: floral, nectarine, raspberry, wild strawberry, jasmine, marzipan, vibrant, silky body Hermel Alvarez is (still!) an insider tip from Anserma in the district of Caldas. He grows different varieties on the 15 hectares of his farm, 15% of which are Gesha. After we already had a Natural from Hermel Alvarez in our program last year, this time we are looking forward to a washed Gesha. The cherries are cleaned and sorted, then immediately de-pulped (skin removed) and fermented anaerobically for 30 hours. They are then washed and transferred to a mechanical drying system (parabolic drying system). There they are dried until they have reached an optimum residual moisture content of 10-11%.$28.00
- Colombia Ombligon Nestor Lasso – natural
Nestor Lasso, El Diviso, Huila Natural, 1750 m Variety: Ombligon Cup profile: cherry, red fruits, sweet, pineapple, sugar, cane sugar, a hint of licorice But first things first - have you ever heard of Ombligon? This unusual variety grows in Huila in south-western Colombia and its exact origin is unclear. Despite some similarities with other Colombian varieties, it is completely unique. Visually alone, the beans are rather large and have a very characteristic shape. Hence the name: Ombligon is Spanish and means navel. The taste is defined by complex and dense aromas (red fruits, sweet, pineapple, sugar, cane sugar, a hint of licorice) with an incredibly smooth mouthfeel that will stay with you for a long time. About the processing: As you may remember, Nestor Lasso specializes in innovative fermentation methods, which results in particularly exciting coffees. The mostly overripe coffee cherries are packed in ba$28.00
- Colombia Inmaculada Fellows Exotic - anaerobic natural
Inmaculada Coffee Farms, Pichindé, Valle del Cauca Variety: Pink Bourbon anaerobic natural, 1700-2000 m Cup profile: Peach, red apple, caramel toffee, malty, red grapes, a hint of vanilla$30.00
- Costa Rica Aquiares Flower Culture - anaerobic flower culture
anaerobic flower culture, 1200-1400 m Variety: F1 Centroamericano Cup profile: floral, yellow stone fruits, pineapple, caramel, honey, citric acidity, silky body The floral notes of this coffee are no coincidence, as it undergoes a very special processing: anaerobic flower culture processing. We are delighted to present this special coffee to you exclusively!$34.00
- Affenstark Espresso Blend$20.00
- Daily Grind$20.00
- Inza Fully washed$24.00OUT OF STOCK