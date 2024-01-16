mod(e)caf (half-caff)

mod(e)caf is a half-caff blend. For those of you sensitive to caffeine or looking to drink coffee late this coffee is for you. A blend of a caffeinated pulped natural Brazil and an exceptionally processed and decaffeinated Colombian coffee from wonder producer Jario Arcillia. This Colombian Castillo is frighteningly good, think tropical fruit punch and colombian sugar (panela), this is not your grandma's decaf. This coffee was carefully hand-picked in order to select only the ripest cherries and then hand sorted to remove any defects. The coffee is sundried on raised beds in temperature-controlled conditions until the ideal moisture content is achieved. This decaffeination process is unique. The caffeine is extracted from the bean using sugar cane and water which enhances sweetness while maintaining coffee attributes. And with only 20% of the blend caffeinated you can sleep easy in the knowledge that this coffee will not get the blood pumping through your veins.