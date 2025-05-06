Reverence Coffee East Peoria
Coffee
Latte (Plain)$5.00
Vanilla Latte
House made syrup$5.85
Caramel Latte$5.85
Honey Latte$5.85
Miel Latte
Honey & Cinnamon$5.85
Maple Latte$5.85
Brown Sugar Latte$5.85
Mocha Latte$5.85
Not-A-Machiatto
Caramel, Vanilla Latte. For a real treat, try it breve!$6.25
Ubé Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.$7.25
Ubé Amore Latte
Our Ube Latte with added notes of cherry. *Contains almonds$7.25
Kid's "Latte" (8 oz., to-go only)
Steamed milk with a flavor. Can make iced or cold.$2.75
Drip Coffee$3.00
Espresso$3.50
Americano$3.75
Cold Brew$5.00
Cortado (4 oz.)$4.00
Cappuccino (6 oz.)$4.50
Pistachio Saffron Espresso Tonic
House made Pistachio Saffron syrup with espresso and tonic.$6.50
Lavender Black Sesame Espresso Tonic
House made Lavender Black Sesame syrup with espresso and tonic.$6.50
Beverages
Chai Latte$5.00
Matcha Latte$5.50
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla$5.50
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Tea (12 oz. only)$3.50
Matcha Tea$3.00
Iced Tea$4.00
Kombucha (12 oz. can)$5.25
Kid's Seasonal Tonic
Seasonal Syrup w/ Tonic. (Iced)$3.25
Kid's Milk (Plain, 8 oz.)$1.75
Natalie's strawberry lemonade$4.25
Natalie's lemonade$4.25
Food
Avocado Toast
Avocados on toasted sourdough, topped with: extra virgin olive oil, black sesame seeds, chili flakes, lemon zest, salt and pepper.$10.00
Yogurt Bowl
Your choice of plain or vanilla yogurt, topped with assorted berries and bananas, finished with a honey drizzle.$6.50
PB & J
House made triple berry jelly & peanut butter on Ardor's brioche.$4.50
Triple Berry Jelly Toast
House made triple berry jelly on Ardor's brioche.$4.50
Honey Stick (stand alone)$0.75
Catering
Retail
Black Long Sleeve Tee
100% Cotton, heavy weighted, long sleeve black tee shirts. Screen printed logo on right chest and "Respect. Local. Coffee" down the left arm.$23.00
Black Hooded Sweatshirt$40.00
Men's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Women's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Men's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Women's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Tan Short Sleeve Tee
Mustard Short Sleeve Tee
Olive Short Sleeve Tee
Maroon Short Sleeve Tee
Charcoal Short Sleeve Tee
Sticker
Choose one upon pickup$1.50
Magnet
Choose one upon pickup!$2.00
Keychain$3.75
Beanie
Adult, one-size. Custom Reverence Coffee leather tag.$14.75
Black Hat (vine logo)
Fitted ball cap with a leather vine logo patch. Available in s/m and l/xl.$30.00
Gold Billed Hat
Adjustable, snap back trucker style hat. Off-white mesh, heathered gray front with patch and gold bill.$30.00
Green Hat
Adjustable, snap-back trucker styler hat. Light green mesh, light olive green front and bill with patch.$30.00
(Brown) Overtone
Taste: Milk Chocolate, Citrus Origin / Region: Guatemala & Ethiopia Altitude: 1800m Process: Washed$18.00
(Peach) Homestead - washed Colombia and Ethiopia
Taste: Peach, Dried Fruit, Juicy Origin / Region: Colombia & Ethiopia Altitude: 1500-1800m Process: Washed$19.00
(Pink) Colombia Atunkaa (Decaf)
Taste: Citrus, Spice, Chocolate Origin / Region: Cauca, Caldas, Tolima Altitude: 1700-1900m Variety: Various Process: EA Sugarcane Decaf Atunkaa is not only a delicious decaf cup, but one you can feel good about drinking. Our exporting and importing partners shared this offering with us and while its flavor profile had us sold, the traceability behind it is what ultimately sealed the deal. Atunkaa comes from coffee associations and farmers out of Cauca, Caldas, and Tolima. Purchasing this coffee pre-decaffeination allows our exporting and importing partners to see the price per lb paid to farmers.$21.00
Colombia - Elkin Guzman- Thermal Shock
Natural Strawberry candy, Syrupy body$27.00
Colombia - Claudia Samboni$25.00
Honduras - Isais Fernandez$25.00
Jarocho Decaf$22.00
Honduras Lurvin Leiva natural$25.00
Colombia - Rodrigo sanchez$30.00
Ethiopia Biru Bekele
Strawberry, jasmine, peach$24.00
Black sheep - China$27.00
Book Club (Decaf)
Origin: Colombia Huila Variety: Castillo, Colombia, Caturra Process: Ethyl Acetate Decaf Notes: Brownie, Dark Cherry, Molasses$18.00
Ethiopia Tgsit Boru
Orange burst, black tea, Effervesent$23.00
Bolivia
Soft florals, prune,spiced chocolate$17.00
El Salvador Santa Josefita$22.50
Colombia Strawberry Co-Ferment Blend
Edwin Noreña's "sequential processing" is both highly intensive and produces a remarkably exquisite cup profile, characterized by exceptional flavor clarity and an incredibly "clean" finish. This coffee tastes like strawberry jam, and a long candy coated finish.$30.00
Ethiopia Ardosi Washed$25.00
Kenya Kirinyaga$25.00
Sumatra$25.00
In Bloom$25.00
Juan Jimenez Pink Bourbon Hulia$22.00
Jorge Mira Thermal Shock Washed Rosado$25.00
LA Muralla 36 hr Aerobic Washed Papayo$22.00