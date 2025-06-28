Reverence Coffee East Peoria
Coffee
Latte (Plain)$5.50
Vanilla Latte
House made syrup$5.85
Caramel Latte$5.85
Honey Latte$5.85
Miel Latte
Honey & Cinnamon$5.85
Maple Latte$5.85
Brown Sugar Latte$5.85
Mocha Latte$5.85
Not-A-Machiatto
Caramel, Vanilla Latte. For a real treat, try it breve!$6.25
Lavender Black Sesame Latte$7.25
Strawberry Shortcake Latte
House-made Strawberry syrup paired with a hint of our vanilla. A perfect summer treat!$7.25
The Varietal Latte
Inspired by the tasting notes of the Gesha Varietal: lemongrass, mango, and jasmine, with hints of lime and vanilla. The flavor of this house-made syrup changes greatly in the hot latte vs. cold latte vs. espresso tonic. Try it in every variety!$7.25
Ubé Latte
Ube Latte with orange and vanilla, topped with an orange twist. Best enjoyed over ice.$7.25
Ubé Amore Latte
Our Ube Latte with added notes of cherry. *Contains almonds$7.25
Kid's "Latte" (8 oz., to-go only)
Steamed milk with a flavor. Can make iced or cold.$2.75
Drip Coffee$3.50
Espresso$3.50
Americano$3.75
Cold Brew
Try our cold brew lemonade! *Go to the lemonade option in the beverages section and add your caffeine$5.00
Cortado (4 oz.)$4.50
Cappuccino (6 oz.)$5.50
Lavender Black Sesame Espresso Tonic
House made Lavender Black Sesame syrup with espresso and tonic.$6.50
Mojito Espresso Tonic
House-made mojito syrup with espresso and tonic. Add our house-made strawberry syrup for a fun twist!$6.50
The Varietal Espresso Tonic
House-made syrup inspired by the tasting notes of the Gesha Variety (notes of: lemongrass, mango, jasmine, lime and vanilla) with espresso and tonic.$6.50
Beverages
Chai Latte$5.00
Matcha Latte$5.50
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla$5.50
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Tea (12 oz. only)$3.50
Matcha Tea$3.00
Iced Tea$4.00
Kombucha (12 oz. can)$5.25
Kid's Seasonal Tonic
Seasonal House-Made Syrup w/ Tonic. (Iced)$3.75
Mojito Soda
House-made mojito syrup with soda water. Bubbly and refreshing for the summer! Add our house-made strawberry syrup for a fun twist!$3.75
Kid's Milk (Plain, 8 oz.)$1.75
Natalie's strawberry lemonade$4.25
Natalie's lemonade$4.25
Natalie's Orange Juice$5.00
Natalie's Beet Juice$5.00
Catering
Retail
Black Long Sleeve Tee
100% Cotton, heavy weighted, long sleeve black tee shirts. Screen printed logo on right chest and "Respect. Local. Coffee" down the left arm.$23.00
Black Hooded Sweatshirt$40.00
Men's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Women's Tan Crewneck$50.00
Men's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Women's Off-White Crewneck$50.00
Tan Short Sleeve Tee
Mustard Short Sleeve Tee
Olive Short Sleeve Tee
Maroon Short Sleeve Tee
Charcoal Short Sleeve Tee
Sticker
Choose one upon pickup$1.50
Magnet
Choose one upon pickup!$2.00
Keychain$3.75
Beanie
Adult, one-size. Custom Reverence Coffee leather tag.$14.75
Gold Billed Hat
Adjustable, snap back trucker style hat. Off-white mesh, heathered gray front with patch and gold bill.$30.00
Green Hat
Adjustable, snap-back trucker styler hat. Light green mesh, light olive green front and bill with patch.$30.00
(Brown) Overtone
Taste: Milk Chocolate, Citrus Origin / Region: Guatemala & Ethiopia Altitude: 1800m Process: Washed$18.00
(Pink) Colombia Atunkaa (Decaf)
Taste: Citrus, Spice, Chocolate Origin / Region: Cauca, Caldas, Tolima Altitude: 1700-1900m Variety: Various Process: EA Sugarcane Decaf Atunkaa is not only a delicious decaf cup, but one you can feel good about drinking. Our exporting and importing partners shared this offering with us and while its flavor profile had us sold, the traceability behind it is what ultimately sealed the deal. Atunkaa comes from coffee associations and farmers out of Cauca, Caldas, and Tolima. Purchasing this coffee pre-decaffeination allows our exporting and importing partners to see the price per lb paid to farmers.$21.00
Colombia - Elkin Guzman- Thermal Shock
Natural Strawberry candy, Syrupy body$27.00
Colombia - Claudia Samboni$25.00
Jarocho Decaf$22.00
Ethiopia Biru Bekele
Strawberry, jasmine, peach$24.00
Black sheep - China$27.00
El Viejo Colombia decaf$22.00
Honduras - Lake Yojoa$24.00
El Salvador Santa Josefita$22.50
Rwanda Kiyonza Hill$23.00
The OG
Classico Blend Classico is a developed traditional American style roast, a flavor profile intentionally crafted for those that like their coffee with milk, cream or plant based mylks. With a longer/deeper roast development we are able to caramelize the sugar-dense coffees that make up the blend for a richer and more decadent flavor profile. Employing a washed Central or South American coffee along with a naturally processed Ethiopian look for dark chocolate and undertones of winey berries. This coffee can be enjoyed with many different brew methods.$20.00
Sunburst
Balearic Beans Blend Coffee Review https://www.coffeereview.com/review/balearic-beans/ Our Balearic beans blend is the most modern and euphoric blend we offer. A blend of washed coffees from Colombia and Ethiopia alongside some wildly innovative fruit-fermented coffees from Colombia. Impeccably sourced and delicately roasted, this is a hands-in-the-air kind of blend. With 30% of this blend now a co-fermented Colombian castillo the results are even sweeter. Look for sweet tea-like qualities with fruity undertones. This coffee can be enjoyed with many different brew methods, but it's when served over ice that it's the very definition of blissful.$25.00
Colombia Strawberry Co-Ferment Blend
Edwin Noreña's "sequential processing" is both highly intensive and produces a remarkably exquisite cup profile, characterized by exceptional flavor clarity and an incredibly "clean" finish. This coffee tastes like strawberry jam, and a long candy coated finish.$30.00
The Shadow
Hold and Smokey$20.00
Kenya Kirimahiaga washed$25.00
Decaf$19.00
lemongrass co ferment$35.00
citrus co ferment$35.00
Jorge Mira Thermal Shock Washed Rosado$25.00